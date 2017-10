(Photo: WGRZ)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY — Bridge repairs could impact commutes for those traveling through the Town of Tonawanda for the next several weeks.

Beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m., the eastbound I-290 will be restricted from three lanes to two lanes near Colvin Boulevard, the New York State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Motorists should expect delays.

