I-90, I-290 intersection one of the worst bottlenecks

BUFFALO, NY -- The section of the New York State Thruway (I-90) and the Youngmann Expressway is considered one of the worst congested intersections according to a new study released.

American Transportation Research Institute released its annual Top 100 Truck Bottleneck list.

One of the factors contributing to the traffic slowdown is the intersections proximity to the Williamsville Toll Barrier.

