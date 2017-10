COURTESY: NITTEC (Photo: WGRZ)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - A crash on the I-90 Westbound at Exit 52 (Walden Avenue) is causing backups Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:43 AM, with congestion in the Westbound lanes until Exit 50 (I-290).

Congestion in the Eastbound lanes extends to Ridge Road.

