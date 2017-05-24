Emergency Work Required on I-90 WB

New York State Thruway sign (Photo: WGRZ)

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. - The New York State Thruway Authority conducted emergency road repairs on the Thruway near the Lackawanna toll barriers on Wednesday, leading to some traffic delays that could last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The impacted areas of the Thruway extended from the toll barriers (exit 54) through the Blasdell exit (56). A Thruway Authority spokesperson could not comment on why the emergency work was necessary, but it was urgent enough that crews believed they needed to make immediate repairs.

The Thruway Authority's spokesperson released the following statement:

“This morning, several areas in the right lane of the Thruway (I-90) westbound between the Lackawanna Toll Barrier and exit 56 ((Blasdell – Route 179 – Milestrip Road) required immediate emergency repairs. While we try and schedule roadwork and lane closures during off peak travel times, on rare occasions immediate emergency repairs are necessary for the safety of motorists.”

