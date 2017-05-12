Bailey Ave. bridge project halfway done

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Work to replace the Bailey Avenue bridges in South Buffalo is halfway done.

We got an update from city officials on the $20 million project to build new spans across Cazenovia Creek and the Buffalo River. It started last summer and the work includes some upgrades that go beyond just safety.

"We will be adding landscaping and other features that will really beautify this area of the city of Buffalo, attracting more investment, attracting more interest, and improving the quality of life in this area of the City of Buffalo," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The construction work should wrap up by the end of next year.

