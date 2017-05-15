WGRZ
Construction starts on the 290

WGRZ 10:25 PM. EDT May 15, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Construction on the 290 bridges over Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda began Monday night. 

That means the west-bound lanes will be closed between Exit 3, Niagara Falls Boulevard, and Exit 2, Colvin Boulevard, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for several weeks.  

Work is expected to last about three weeks, weather permitting. Work will then begin on the eastbound side. 

