Construction starts on the 290

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Construction on the 290 bridges over Parker Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda began Monday night.

That means the west-bound lanes will be closed between Exit 3, Niagara Falls Boulevard, and Exit 2, Colvin Boulevard, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for several weeks.

Work is expected to last about three weeks, weather permitting. Work will then begin on the eastbound side.

