Construction put on hold for Labor Day weekend

Construction worker (Photo: AP file)

NEW YORK — Some construction projects on New York highways will be put on hold to ease traffic during the holiday weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Lane closures on state road and bridge construction projects will be suspended from Friday, Sept. 1 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5., in order to accommodate travelers during the busy Labor Day holiday weekend.

Some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency road work.

A detailed schedule of Thruway lane closures throughout the holiday weekend is available here.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV