Construction complete on Bailey Ave. bridges

New Bailey Avenue bridge in South Buffalo. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The construction of two, new bridges on Bailey Avenue in South Buffalo is now complete.

In addition to the new bridges, the $22 million project included new landscaping and restoration work at the nearby Mungovan Park.

"When you look at the age of this bridge, it certainly needed to be replaced. But it's replaced I think in a creative way that incorporates the natural envirnoment and the changing Buffalo."

The new bridges are open to traffic and crews will take apart the old ones next year.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV