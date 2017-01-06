WGRZ
Commercial traffic ban in place on Thruway

WGRZ 11:44 AM. EST January 06, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - The New York State Thruway Authority has announced that a commercial traffic ban is in effect west of Buffalo due to severe winter weather.

The Thruway Authority says all commercial traffic should leave the Thruway at Exit 46 and take I-390 south to I-86 west.

 


