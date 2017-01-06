BUFFALO, NY - The New York State Thruway Authority has announced that a commercial traffic ban is in effect west of Buffalo due to severe winter weather.
The Thruway Authority says all commercial traffic should leave the Thruway at Exit 46 and take I-390 south to I-86 west.
Extremely low visibility on I-90 here in Westfield in #WNY due to heavy lake effect snow - reduce speed and avoid unnecessary travel #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/NRpmOtl3Ci— NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) January 6, 2017
