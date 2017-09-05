WGRZ
TPD: Meat thief tried to escape on bike

Tonawanda, NY- A North Tonawanda man is accused of stealing meat from a Tops supermarket, and then trying to escape on his bicycle. 

City of Tonawanda Police say 44-year-old Chad Bower took $80 worth of meat from the Niagara Street Tops Monday night, and pedaled away. 

After a chase through an apartment building, police say they found him hiding in the crawl space of the Webster Bistro.

Bower is charged with petit larceny.

 

