TPD: Meat thief tried to escape on bike

Tonawanda, NY- A North Tonawanda man is accused of stealing meat from a Tops supermarket, and then trying to escape on his bicycle.

City of Tonawanda Police say 44-year-old Chad Bower took $80 worth of meat from the Niagara Street Tops Monday night, and pedaled away.

After a chase through an apartment building, police say they found him hiding in the crawl space of the Webster Bistro.

Bower is charged with petit larceny.

