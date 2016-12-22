Town of Evans considers eliminating police force

EVANS, N.Y. -- The town of Evans is looking at options to save nearly a half million dollars in debt.

One proposal is to eliminate the town's police force. That means all 23 of Evan's police officers could be turned into Erie County Sheriff's Deputies.

The move would save Evans more than $400,000 dollars a year.

Town Supervisor Mary Hosler says that eliminating police officers raises some concerns, but she acknowledged that public safety is a major expense for the town.

"You can't guarantee all of them would patrol here," said Hosler. "Don't blame the police for past town mismanagement. We'll take a look at the Sheriff's Office but there's some value to having your own police force."