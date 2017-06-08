Tonawanda man charged in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y.---A Tonawanda man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Buffalo.
Police say Warren Meredith shot a 35-year-old man Sunday night near Carlton and Rose Streets.
Officials say Meredith was taken into custody Thursday morning after Buffalo Police executed a search warrant at a home on Highland Avenue in Tonawanda.
Police say the shooting victim is at ECMC with serious injuries.
Meredith is charged with attempted murder and assault.
