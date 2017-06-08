WGRZ
Tonawanda man charged in shooting

WGRZ 3:31 AM. EDT June 09, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y.---A Tonawanda man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Buffalo.

Police say Warren Meredith shot a 35-year-old man Sunday night near Carlton and Rose Streets.

Officials say Meredith was taken into custody Thursday morning after Buffalo Police executed a search warrant  at a home on Highland Avenue in Tonawanda.

Police say the shooting victim is at ECMC with serious injuries.

Meredith is charged with attempted murder and assault.

 

