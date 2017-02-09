Tips to Protect Yourself Online

Vermont: How to write a cover letter? (Credit: AP)

A cyberattack can hit you from anywhere.

So that's why it's important to take a few basic precautions to secure your online identity and computer systems.

Randy Harris, the Vice President of Lighthouse Technology Services, offered these three tips for users to keep in mind:

1) Make sure you have the most up-to-date anti-virus software. "A lot of people have anti-virus software, but most often, it's actually out of date, or they haven't done the updates that are necessary to make sure it protects against the most recent threats," Harris said.

2) Keep an eye on your email accounts. Look for strange emails from strange addresses, but also remember that harmful emails may even come from accounts you recognize. "The email may be from a friend that you know, because a hacker has accessed their computer and contacts and send you an email from there," Harris said. "And the email may say something along the lines of, "thinking of you, i think this is right up your alley." And it has a link, or an attachment in there, and as soon as you click on that, you're done."

3) "Backup, backup, backup," Harris said, meaning backup all of your data and information on your computer in the event of a virus compromising your system.

Of course, remember to change your passwords every six or 12 months, and make sure your passwords are sophisticated with digits included.

