Thursday's Heat Smashes Old Record

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - At 1:30 pm Thursday, the temperature at the Buffalo-Niagara Airport reached 85, officially breaking a 33 year-old record high of 84 degrees. Temperatures will continue to rise through the afternoon ahead of a strong cold front.

This is also the first time Buffalo has reached 80 degrees during the month of April since 2013.

The previously mentioned cold front will bring a round of strong thunderstorms through the area Thursday evening. Expect a round of strong to locally damaging winds and heavy downpours through 10 pm.

If .68" of rain falls tonight, April 2017 will be tied for the wettest April on record. Of course, we have through Sunday to set that record and it look like another chance at rain Saturday into Sunday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV