Thruway Work To Cause Traffic Slowdowns

If you travel the Thruway east of Buffalo be aware of some work this week that could slow down your commute.

The New York State Thruway Authority says National Grid will begin replacing overhead utility lines that cross a section of the Thruway, and that will require periodic traffic slowdowns.

The work is being done between exit 43 (Manchester/Palmyra) and exit 44 (Victor/Canandaigua).

The slowdowns aren't expected to last longer than 15 minutes and will affect both eastbound and westbound lanes.

The schedule for the slowdowns is as follows:

Monday, March 6 – One slowdown beginning at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8 – Three slowdowns beginning at 10 a.m.

Saturday, March 11 – Four slowdowns beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 12 – Four slowdowns beginning at 6:30 a.m.

The eastbound slowdowns will begin at the rest area at milepost 353 between exits 46 (Rochester/Corning/390) and 45 (Rochester/Victor/490).

The westbound slowdowns will begin at milepost 340.51 at exit 43 (Manchester/Palmyra).

New York State Police and Thruway traffic safety personnel will help coordinate the slowdowns while National Grid completes their work.

