Three Men Shot in Buffalo

Shooting scene on Jewett Avenue (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near Jewett Avenue and Holden Street Saturday night.

The victims are 23, 27, and 40 years old. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Buffalo Police say all are expected to be okay.

Police have not released any information on any suspects and have not said what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

