STAFFORD, N.Y.-- Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision late Tuesday night in Genesee county.

Police say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Route 33 in the town of Stafford, near Batavia.

New York State Police say the victims are expected to survive.

No word yet on what caused the crash, but officials noted that the roads were icy in the area.