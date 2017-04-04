Those we've lost: Church bus crash victims remembered

NEW BRAUNFELS - KENS 5 is learning more about the victims of Wednesday's deadly New Braunfels church bus crash.

Many of the lives lost were retirees who left behind large families.

Here is information about each person that has been shared with us...



VICTIMS WHO WERE KILLED IN THE CRASH

Rhonda Allen, 61, leaves behind three children and five grandchildren. She was a part-time hospice nurse for Gentiva home help. She's quoted on her Facebook page saying, "I love my life."

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of New Braunfels on Tuesday, April 4 at 2 p.m. In keeping with Rhonda's gift of hospitality, her family will host a Song & Story Swap Celebration of Life from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 416 Kerlick Lane in New Braunfels on Saturday, April 8. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chosen (adoption support) at www.chosen.care/give or First Baptist Church of New Braunfels' Tragedy Relief Fund (www.fbcnb.org).

Rhonda Allen

Mildred Rosamond, 87, was a retired receptionist. Her Facebook page reads, “Retired and Loving It." Rosamond previously worked at the Baytown Sun.

Mildred Rosamond

Sue Tysdal, 76, was a retiree from Texarkana. She leaves behind at least one granddaughter. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels.

Sue Tysdal

Avis Scholl Banks, 83

Avis Banks

Cristie Clare Moore, 68

Cristi Moore

Addie Schmeltekopf, 84. A graveside service for Schmeltekopf will be held on Monday, April 3 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park (2951 S State Highway 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130) at 1 p.m.

Addie Schmeltekopf

Murray Barrett, 67, was a retired math teacher. He was married to Dianne Barrett and leaves behind four children. He has been identified as the driver of the bus carrying 13 other church members in the fatal crash. His daughter, Jenna Barrett, wrote a blog post on Thursday expressing her sentiments on the tragic incident.

Howard Bryan Allen, 81

Harold Boyd Barber, 87. A visitation for Harold and Margaret Barber will be held on Wednesday, April 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home (615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130). Driving Directions The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels (733 W Cross Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130). The Interment for the Barbers will be at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park (2951 State Hwy 46 South, New Braunfels, Texas 78130).

Margaret Robinson Barber, 82

Donna Elizabeth Hawkins, 69, was a grandma that never missed out on any of the fun life had to offer, her granddaughter shared. Hawkins moved to Texas from California to enjoy retirement in the Lone Star State. She loved to square dance and was always open to new adventures. Hawkins leaves behind three children and five grandchildren, in addition to two kid-in-laws and two grandson-in-laws.

Donna Hawkins

Dorothy Vulliet, 84

Martha Holcomb Walker, 84



VICTIMS WHO SURVIVED AND ARE HOSPITALIZED

Rose Mary Harris, 64, is the only person who was riding in the church bus who has survived. She was reported to be improving in "fair" condition at San Antonio Military Medical Center as of Sunday afternoon.



VICTIMS WHO SURVIVED

Jack Dillon Young, 20, has been confirmed as the driver of the pickup truck that collided with the church bus. He was released from University Hospital in San Antonio on Tuesday morning.

If you are a family member and would like to share information for this report, please call the KENS 5 News Desk at 210-366-2002 or email news@kens5.com.

