ALBANY -- The votes are in, and New York has chosen a new “I Voted” sticker for this year's elections.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday the winning design for the new “I Voted Sticker” in honor of the 100th anniversary of woman’s suffrage in New York.

The chosen sticker depicts Rosalie Gardiner Jones, a suffragist and New York native who in 1912 led a march of over 200 suffragettes more than 150 miles from Manhattan to Albany over the course of two weeks. Three days after the historic march, they delivered their petition for women’s voting rights to Gov.-elect William Sulzer, who announced his support for women’s suffrage.

Over the five day voting period last month, more than for 18,000 votes were cast for the three potential sticker designs. The winning sticker pulled in 9,322 votes, state officials said.

“The "I Voted" sticker is our way of paying tribute to their struggle while challenging the women of today to not only exercise our right to vote, but to think about how we can continue to work together to achieve true equality for everyone," Hochul said.

"I hope this sticker inspires each of us to ask ourselves, 100 years from now, how will we be judged and what can we do to help create a more equitable society?"

On Nov. 6, 1917, five years after Jones’s march, women across the state were allowed to vote. That was three years before the 19th amendment allowed women around the country the right to vote.

The winning sticker will be printed and distributed to New York counties by the state Board of Elections.

New Yorkers can wear the new “I Voted” sticker after visiting the polls on Election Day, Nov 7.

