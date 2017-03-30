The so called Trump Effect on Tourism

Tourists visit Niagara Falls, NY (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Some travel analysts claim President Trump's policies could cost the U-S $18 billion in lost tourism dollars over the next two years.

Tourism is a major component of the Western New York economy, especially in Niagara Falls, where an estimated 8 million visitors flock to the state park near the world famous cataracts every year.

Concerns over policies by the Trump administration to better secure the nation's borders, are weighing on the tourism industry, according to John Percy, President and CEO of the Niagara Tourism and Convention Corporation which is charged with marketing the Falls as a destination for travelers.

"Very much so,” said Percy, during a telephone interview from Washington DC where he was meeting with members of the US Travel Association. “We're with our colleagues from New York City and they’re very concerned, because upwards of 30% of their tourism is international.”

Percy says tourism types have even coined a phrase for their concerns.

“It’s being called the Trump Effect,” he said.

Trump Effect: Real or Perceived?

Efforts by the President to impose a temporary ban on travel from nations where he insists the vetting process is lacking, thus posing a security threat to the United States, have been thwarted at every turn by courts.

However, even if they were allowed to proceed, predictions of a draconian effect on travel and tourism might be greatly stretching the point, particularly in Niagara Falls.

According to Percy, it does not receive many visitors from Somalia, Sudan, Libya or the other countries listed in the proposed ban.

At the same time, though, there is a concern that efforts to secure the borders might cause visitors from more lucrative markets in Europe and Asia to view the U.S. as a less welcoming place, even though the efforts, according to the President, are to safeguard the U.S. from the very type of terrorist attacks that have plagued major European cities.

“The worst thing that can happen is a terrorist attack, so we in the tourism industry are all for security. That is the number one issue,” said Percy. “But we have to do it in a procedural and methodical way so it won't create the perception that the United States is unfriendly.”

Other Factors In A Visitor Decline

Whether the so called Trump Effect will turn out to be real or perceived, Percy noted another concern regarding the ability to draw visitors from overseas this year; a stronger U.S. dollar.

“For inbound international travel it will be impactful, because it is more expensive for those international visitors to travel to the United States and that is going to have an impact,” he said.

A Rainbow Over The Falls

Working in favor of Niagara Falls, however, is the fact that while it does attract many visitors from other countries, the vast majority of tourists are from the United States, and from nearby states in particular.

“We may even see a spike in domestic visitors, with people staying closer to home," Percy said.



