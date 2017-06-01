Texas Rangers fan tunes up arm for first pitch

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The speed of her pitch may not quite match up to her age, but one local woman is dusting off her glove to throw out the first pitch for one of her favorite teams.

Luci Smith or Aunt Cil as many call her has been a Texas Rangers fan since they started playing in Texas back in the 70s.

I've always been a Rangers fan, always,” said Smith.

Nearly 50 years later and she still faithfully wears that red and blue.

As Aunt Cil prepares to celebrate her 90th birthday, she’s been tuning up her pitching arm for what she calls one of the best birthday presents she’s ever received.

“I’m going to throw out the first pitch of the Rangers game,” said Smith.

Aunt Cil says it came as a complete surprise when she first learned she would be getting to throw the first pitch.

“I have twin granddaughters and they called and talked to me about doing it, and I was speechless when they told me,” said Smith.

Growing up Aunt Cil always had a love for baseball and played pitcher to her kids.

Now, with just days away from the top of her 9th inning she’s gearing up to throw some heat with the help of her nephew.

“He showed me how to hold my glove, throw a pitch and I hope I can do it. It's very exciting, I've never done anything like this. I hope I can block out all the people out other and throw out the first pitch where it's supposed to be,” said Smith.

Aunt Cil will throw the first pitch as the Rangers take on the Mets Wednesday night, and she says her family will be her biggest fan club as they travel to Globe Life Park to cheer her on.

"A lot of my family is going to be there, they have tickets for it and all and are going up there with me for the game,” said Smith.

As for predictions on who’s going to win.



“The rangers I hope,” said Smith.



