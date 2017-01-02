Teens charged with robbing 9-year-old's lemonade stand

(WFLA) Two Florida teenagers were arrested Wednesday after deputies say they robbed two 9-year-old children who were operating a lemonade stand.

Lucas, age 9, just wanted to make some money with a simple lemonade stand inside his Lutz apartment complex.

"My mom was making limeonade with limes and then I thought of making a lemonade stand," said Lucas.

Things were going pretty well and other kids in the neighborhood joined the effort.

"They started bringing out chairs, they had some balloons set up, they even had construction paper writing how much," said Lucas's mother Jacqyeline Jolly.

Then a bad thing happened. Lucas and the other children were robbed.

"I did pretty well. I made $13.41 and then I got robbed by two people. They took all the money and then they took my iPod," said Lucas.

His mother was close by and heard the children screaming.

