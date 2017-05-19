Teen arrested again in Orchard Park

Image from OP Police (Photo: WGRZ)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- An 18-year-old, accused of tasing another driver, is facing more charges.

Orchard Park Police say they arrested Michael Overton again Thursday night. This arrest, police say, is related to a road rage case from this past Sunday.

Police say it happened on Orchard Park Road near Southwestern Boulevard.

The victim told police that a male was banging on the vehicle with what appeared to be a flashlight or a taser. The victim drove away to avoid the suspect, but claimed he made a sexual gesture.

Police say through an investigation, they determined Overton was responsible. He faces new charges connected to that case, in addition to charges filed Wednesday, in which police say he tased another Orchard Park driver.

