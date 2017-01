Buffalo, N.Y. - Friday night folks came out to celebrate Western New York at Canalside.

It was all part of the 2nd annual "Chillabration" event. The event started Friday and runs through Monday.

The event began Friday night with skaters getting a special dinosaur themed skate, with the help of some ice skating T-rexes.

More events start up Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

