Suspected Pakistani arms dealer indicted in WNY

Federal prosecutors say Canadian officials stopped Agha Muhammad Khan Durrani, 27 of Pakistan, at the Rainbow Bridge, and he was subsequently turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A federal grand jury has indicted a man, described by the feds as a Pakistani arms dealer, on charges that he purchased and illegally tried to export firearm accessories.

Agha Muhammad Khan Durrani, 27, faces several charges could send him to federal prison for up to 20 years.

He was first arrested last summer and charged by a criminal complaint. After plea deal negotiations apparently broke down, prosecutors presented the case to the grand jury.

Prosecutors say Durrani purchased the firearm accessories worth nearly $3,000 from the Cabela's in Cheektowaga this past summer. He was turned around by Canadian officials at the Rainbow Bridge, and subsequently inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

They say Durrani initially claimed he was taking the weapons accessories back to Pakistan to use them for hunting and protecting his property. However, prosecutors say he eventually admitted that he was an arms dealer and planned to sell the items through his business in Pakistan.

"His goal was to bring these items back to his arms business and sell them and generally got double the value for whatever he paid here in the United States," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango.

Durrani was arraigned before a federal magistrate judge on Tuesday morning and remains in federal custody.

