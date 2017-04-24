SUNY names its new leader

Kristina Johnson, under secretary of engery at the U.S. Department of Energy, speaks at the inaugural GridWise Global Forum in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2010. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, 2010 Bloomberg)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Kristina Johnson, an engineer and a former under secretary in the U.S. Energy Department, was appointed Monday afternoon by the SUNY Board of Trustees.

"I'm very excited and grateful to be here and the opportunity to serve a system in a state whose governor has put higher education front and center of his agenda," Johnson said.

She will succeed Nancy Zimpher, who is stepping down after leading the 64-campus system since 2009.

According to Zimpher, the new appointee is "the right leader to keep SUNY at the top of its game."

Zimpher, 70, announced last year she planned to leave, and SUNY leaders led a nationwide search to find her successor. According to SUNY Chairman Carl McCall, the Colorado native stood out during the search due to her leadership roles in both the private and public service industries. In addition to her prior role as under secretary in the U.S. Energy Department, Johnson is the founder and CEO of a hydroelectric company. She has also served a the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at John Hopkins University, where she led a university-wide strategic planning process, as well as the dean of the School of Engineering at Duke University and a former professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder. She is also a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame and National Academy of Engineering. Despite her physical science background, Johnson noted technology should not be the core focus higher education as a path to future job placement. Instead, an emphasis must be made on cross-disciplinary research, teaching, education and outreach. Johnson, 59, will take over as the second female and first openly gay chancellor. She will start in September, and her salary will be $560,000. Zimpher was paid $666,762 last year, records show. "Johnson is an exceptional talent who brings an extensive record in higher education, the sciences and the private sector to the SUNY community," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. Her appointment comes at a critical time for SUNY. Cuomo and the state Legislature this month approved free SUNY tuition for students this fall whose households earn less than $100,000 a year and meet other criteria. According to Johnson, the free tuition plan was one of the major things that attracted her to the position, saying she is "excited about those students having an opportunity to get a higher education." The system has also dealt with declining enrollment and higher tuition, which rose $1,500 over five years. The latest plan lets SUNY increase tuition by up to $200 a year for those not eligible for the free tuition. Tuition was $6,470 a year for incoming, in-state freshmen last fall. That's up 30 percent since 2011.

