SUNY GCC cancels classes at Batavia campus

BATAVIA, NY-- ​The high winds have forced at least one local college to close its campus.

SUNY Genesee Community College has canceled all classes at its Batavia campus and have asked visitors, staff and students to leave immediately due to high winds.

A staff member tells 2 On Your Side a few roof tiles came off the building due to the high winds and as a precaution the school is closing its Batavia campus.

UPDATE BATAVIA CAMPUS IS CLOSED. All classes & activities are CANCELED. All students, faculty, staff & visitors are to leave IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/4CE2rdHV2E — SUNY GCC (@sunygcc) March 8, 2017

