SUNY Fredonia Domestic Violence Focus

Fredonia, NY - The issue of domestic violence on college campuses has hit especially hard with tragic deaths at SUNY schools. But as part of Tell Me Something Good 2 on Your Side spoke with a SUNY Fredonia student who is being honored for his efforts to raise awareness of the issue. He hopes to rally other athletes and administrators to try and prevent more such cases in the future.

Suny Fredonia swim team captain Ben Chatley and Associate Athletic Director Megan Valentine are proud to plan for success of student athletes in the pool but they have another mission. They want to help team-mates and other athletes and students cope with domestic abuse and violence in on campus relationships.

Chatley experienced the impact with people he knew at SUNY Brockport with the 2012 stabbing death of freshman athlete Alexandra Kogut by her boyfriend. There was also the 2016 murder-suicide at SUNY Geneseo where two student athletes in a relationship, Kelsey Annese and Matthew Hutchinson, were killed by her ex-boyfriend who later took his own life.

So Chatley at SUNY Fredonia was inspired to set up on campus awareness events and seminars with speakers who knew the victims. He says "These deaths could have been avoided if people had noticed different signs and symptoms and that's what we're trying to promote...to make all the students here on Fredonia campus aware of."

Of course it's a team effort involving administrators who also deal with the athletes. Valentine points out "If we can train athletes to be able to recognize that something might not be right with one of their teammates we want to equip them with the skills to be able to help."

Chatley, a Starpoint graduate pursuing an education-social studies degree, is taking up that challenge. Because of his efforts, he has been recognized as a recipient of the Campus Unsung Hero Award. It comes from the national One Love Foundation that was started after the murder of University of Virginia women's lacrosse player Yeardley Love who was killed by her boyfriend. Chatley says "Having the students athletes being the driving factor behind this and really the work that we all are doing as students is what's making this so successful."

Chatley will receive that award in New York City on April 19th. He has helped to organize the 10 Million Yards for Yeardley whch is a week long program to help bring attention to domestic violence and abusive relationships on campuses,

SUNY Fredonia will host two related events in April. A Domestic Violence Awareness Event which focuses on the case of Alexandra Kogut and campus bystander training is set for April 7th from 6 to 8 PM at the Williams Center. Speakers include Kaila McCleland, who was Alexandra's roommate at SUNY Brockport, and Alexandra's aunt Jenifer Fike Bowman.

Then on Wednesday, April 26th the Student Athlete Advisory Committee will set up for "10 Million Yards for Yeardly". This event takes place on the roadway surrounding Dods and Steel Halls and runs from 9:00 to 5:00.

