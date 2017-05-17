Strong Winds Expected Thursday

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

Winds may gust to 50 mph Thursday in parts of Western New York. Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for several of our counties. Those counties include Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and northern Erie.

Southwest winds will increase through late Thursday morning and continue well into the evening. The advisory is in effect from 11am to 11pm.

The wind comes ahead of a cold front that may produce thunderstorms with damaging winds late Thursday evening.

