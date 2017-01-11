Strong Winds Batter Western New York

BUFFALO, NY - Very strong winds battered Western New York late last night and early this morning. Many areas saw wind gusts over 60 mph. A strengthening area of low pressure crossed Ontario to our north which helped whip up the strong winds. There were numerous reports of downed trees and power outages but any damage was certainly not widespread. Here are some of the peak wind gusts:



Niagara Falls 64 mph

Batavia 64 mph

Dunkirk 64 mph

Buffalo Airport 60 mph

East Aurora 60 mph



It will remain breezy today but the winds will certainly in the slacken off as we move through the day.