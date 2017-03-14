Still Seats Available For NCAA in Buffalo

WGRZ Photo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

BUFFALO, NY -- There are more tickets being made available for the upcoming round one and two games of the NCAA basketball tournament at KeyBank Center.

That announcement was made Tuesday by tournament officials for the contests being held in Buffalo on Thursday and Saturday.

As of Tuesday, according to Ticket IQ, a firm tracking secondary sales -- tickets for the games are selling below face value. The company said that the cheapest tickets are listed for $66, which is 13% below face value. However, that is above the cheapest tickets for 2014's Session, which were $45.

The Commissioner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which is co-hosting the event, thinks that might be because a lot of Syracuse fans bought tickets on speculation, presuming the Orange would make the tournament and that their opening round game would be played in Buffalo. Syracuse, however, was not selected to play in the tournament.

"I think they(Syracuse fans) buy the tickets thinking maybe they'll be here, and now there's probably a bit of a flood of some of those tickets coming back for resale," said MAAC Commissioner Richard Ensor.

The NFTA is reminding fans that Metro Rail will be free on its entire system on Saturday, when the third session of play is held pitting the winners of the opening round games on Thursday.

According to an NFTA spokesperson the cost of offering the free rail service is being underwritten by the Coors Brewing Company, as part of its effort to dissuade fans from drinking and driving.

