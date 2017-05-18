State trooper injured in collision on I-86

NY State Police (Photo: WGRZ)

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (AP) - State police say a trooper has been hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries suffered when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle along a western New York highway.



Police say the trooper had pulled over a westbound vehicle on Interstate 86 in the Steuben County town of Campbell around 5 p.m. Wednesday and was sitting inside his car when it was hit by a pickup truck.



The trooper was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. State police haven't released the trooper's name or his condition Thursday.



Other details of the crash also haven't been released.



The collision demolished the rear of the trooper car.



I-86's eastbound and westbound lanes between exits 40 and 42 were closed for more than two hours after the crash.

