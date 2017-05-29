State Pledges $7 Million for Lake Ontario Relief

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

Gov. Cuomo on Monday announced $7 million in additional funding to help homeowners deal with damage from Lake Ontario's historically high waters, offering thousands of dollars in relief on top of insurance.

Speaking near Rochester, Gov. Cuomo announced that homeowners could receive up to $40,000 in help from the state. The amount of money available for an individual homeowner is dependent on income levels (except for senior citizens).

"If we can get insurance coverage, we will get insurance coverage and we'll work with you. But if you get turned down by the insurance company, I don't want you to think you have no place to turn," Cuomo said, "because the state will help you out with the situation."

Gov. Cuomo also announced he has signed legislation to allow towns and cities to apply for emergency loans without a 120-day waiting period, in the event they have infrastructure damage due to the situation on Lake Ontario.

Also, effective Monday, the state's parks department has placed a new 5 mile-per-hour speed limit for boaters within 600 feet of the shore, in order to prevent waves that endanger homes and basements.

