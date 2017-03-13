WGRZ
NY State of Emergency starts at midnight

WGRZ 7:59 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

NEW YORK STATE -- At 12 a.m. Tuesday, a State of Emergency across all of New York's 62 counties will go into effect, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office said Monday.  

The declaration was made in response to a Winter Storm Warning for all of the state that runs from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

The governor also warned motorists, especially tractor trailer drivers, to be prepared for possible road closures. 

 

 

