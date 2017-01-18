Start-Up NY faces changes, including name

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his annual State of the State address in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY -- New York spent $53 million on state and national ads to tout its Start-Up NY program and try to lure in new businesses.

Now Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to switch the name.

The name change is among a series of reforms Cuomo is proposing for the controversial program that provides up to 10 years of no taxes to companies that locate in specific zones.

Empire State Development, which oversees the program, downplayed the possible changes, which were included in the governor's budget proposal late Tuesday.

"This program remains in place and the proposed adjustments, which are based on feedback from businesses, will help it reach its full potential," the agency's spokesman, Jason Conwall, said in a statement.

Start-Up NY, which began in 2014, has been criticized for the heavy ad spending that produced few new jobs. After its first year, the program created just 76 jobs, and 408 total new jobs were created after its first two years, a state report in July found. Now, Cuomo wants to rename it as the "Excelsior Business Program” because companies that create jobs would also be eligible for tax breaks under a different incentive, called the Excelsior Jobs Program. The program would still require companies to be linked to a public or private university for research, but the changes would allow businesses to stay in the program if they have at least one job -- rather than requiring them to hit specific job goals each year. Also, the regulations would be loosened in downstate New York to include additional sectors to be on par with the upstate criteria. Another change would limit the program to companies with less than 25 employees. Companies would need to be in their formative stage, meaning they are largely focused on research and development. "We remain firmly committed to the model – innovative academia-business partnerships coupled with performance-based, tax-free incentives," Conwall said. While few jobs have been created, state officials have urged patience -- saying the companies have committed to creating over 4,100 jobs in their first five years. The changes would need to be approved by the state Legislature as part of budget negotiations for the fiscal year that starts April 1. Assembly Republicans have repeatedly called for the Start-Up NY to be axed, and a state audit in 2015 questioned whether the state was getting a positive return on the ad spending. The re-branding and changes illustrate the program was based on failed policy, charged the Empire Center, a fiscally conservative think-tank based in Albany. "If nothing else, it’s served as a controlled experiment, showing that New York’s hostile business climate extends beyond its tax code, and shows that other measures are necessary to make the state more amenable to private-sector growth," the group wrote Wednesday.

Gannett Albany