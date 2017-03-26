Stabbing at Niagara Falls Bar

Stabbing scene outside the Third Street Tap Room in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Police are investigating an overnight incident in which multiple people were stabbed at a bar on Third Street.

Niagara Falls Police responded to the Third Street Tap Room around 3 a.m. Sunday.

A 2 On Your Side photographer at the scene saw two people taken away by ambulance.

There's no word on exactly how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Police haven't released any details on a potential suspect or a motive.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story both on air and online as we learn new details.

