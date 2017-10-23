SPCA therapy dogs offering comfort during Officer Lehner's wake

Hamburg, NY-As mourners gather to pay their respect to Officer Craig Lehner, a group of therapy dogs will be there to provide comfort.

Dozens of SPCA "Paws for Love" therapy dogs were present at Lakeside Memorial Funeral home during Lehner's wake on Monday, and the comforting dogs will be ready to serve mourners on Tuesday as well.

The volunteers who work with the therapy dogs are trained to look for signs of fear or discomfort.

"They're just comforting. They have a calming effect, some dogs," said Paula Mcrides, who volunteers with the SPCA Serving Erie County. She adds,"I think people just, most people love dogs and have had dogs in the past, and it just provides some love when you really need it."

More than 80 dogs will serve 1 hour shifts during the services at the funeral home.

