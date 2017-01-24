Some higher taxes, fees, in proposed NYS Budget

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his annual State of the State address in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY, NY - While Governor Andrew Cuomo vows to reign in state spending, and to pursue a further tax cut for middle income state residents, our Gannet Albany Bureau has reported that Cuomo's state budget proposal relies on a variety of new, extended or expanded taxes and fees to balance its books, including a plan to force online marketplaces to collect sales tax.

Included in Cuomo's plan, according to Gannett’s Jon Campbell, is a fee hike for a certificate of title from the Department of Motor Vehicles, a change expected to bring in an extra $81 million a year. The fee would increase from $50 to $75, while duplicates would jump from $20 to $40.

A new tax on e-cigarette liquid would be worth an estimated $5 million a year.

The sales-tax change would force Amazon, eBay, Etsy and other online marketplaces to collect a tax if the buyer is from New York, regardless of where the seller is located.

It would bring in $68 million next fiscal year and $136 million a year after that, according to Cuomo's budget.

Other changes include reshaping the way cigars are taxed, from a percentage of the wholesale price to 45 cents a cigar -- which would boost the state's coffers an estimated $12 million next year. A fee on oil and gas producers would be extended another three years.



Cuomo's office defended the Democratic governor's budget proposal by pointing to his fiscal restraint, including seven consecutive years of keeping state spending increases to less than 2 percent.

Campbell reports further that Cuomo's latest budget proposal also accounts for an income-tax cut for those making between $40,000 and $300,000 a year, which Cuomo and lawmakers approved last year. It takes effect April 1, with 6 million taxpayers expected to save an average of $250 next year.

When fully implemented in 2025, the tax cut is expected to cost more than $4 billion.

However, Cuomo's $153.2 billion spending plan, released late Tuesday, leans heavily on extending a higher income-tax rate on the state's wealthiest, those making over 300-thousand dollars a year, which brings in an estimated $4 billion annually and is set to expire at year's end

(© 2017 WGRZ)