Some big-box stores struggling in WNY

BUFFALO, NY - J.C. Penney has announced that it will close between 130 and 140 department stores nationwide over the next few months. The company says it needs to improve its profit margin.

It's unclear if any J.C. Penney stores will close in Western New York. The company says it will reveal its list of closed stores in mid-March.

This is just the latest department store chain that's announced it will make cuts.

The general manager of the McKinley Mall, Jeff Ohle told 2 On Your Side by phone that he thinks other JC Penney stores in WNY, could be closed down, like J.C. Penney locations in Batavia and Dunkirk, because they -- in his words are in weaker markets. And, the general manager of the Eastern Hills Mall Russ Fulton says he expects the J.C. Penney there to remain open because that location is a product testing store. We did not hear from the Boulevard Mall or Walden Galleria about their stores. Because of online shopping, several department store chains have either closed or announced they plan to close soon in local malls. Last year, Macy's closed down operations in the McKinley Mall and Eastern Hills. Several months ago, the KMart on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga closed. And in April, Sears will close its department store and auto center at the Boulevard Mall and Walden Galleria. Peter Allen Weinmann is a local business analyst, he says many department stores and malls are becoming less relevant.

"I think they were the trendy most popular thing on the cutting edge in the 1970s and 1980s and to an extent the 1990s," Weinmann said, "But I think their relevance is becoming less and less with the advent of internet shopping, I don't think it's any secret, some stores are better managed and better run than other stores maybe the Targets and the Walmarts of the world."

Fulton says his focus is on bringing in niche stores like BFLO, which sells merchandise highlighting Buffalo and Western New York.

Weinmann says that's a strategy that could work for the malls.

"I can see more smaller stores that have a more targeted market and a more defined, strategized market," he said.

Weinmann believes in a decade, there will be fewer malls out there, because of internet shopping. As for the transition J.C. Penney is making, the company is offering a voluntary early retirement program for 6,000 eligible employees, at the same time it's deciding which stores to close.

