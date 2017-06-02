Small town in Wyoming for sale

(Photo: KNBN, NBC)

(KNBN) In the state of Wyoming lies a small historic town called Aladdin, and you don't even need to catch a ride on a magic carpet to get there.

Aladdin has a population of 15 people, and for the first time in history, it's up for sale. Nearly the entire town is part of an auction selling to the highest bidder.

Martin Jurisch, the auctioneer and real estate broker, said virtually all the commercial type property is for sale.

That includes the 125-year-old Aladdin store, Cindy B's Cafe, the Motel and more. Each item can be purchased individually or in a bundle.

"It doesn't matter where you start out, it's where you end up, with auction we set no top limit," Jurisch said.

Purchasing the primary establishment includes everything shiny, shimmering and splendid. Rick Brangle, the shop's owner for the last 30 years, was in his words just an old rancher turned into store keeper because of empty nest syndrome.

"When we bought it, it was a grocery store," Brangle said.

The purchase includes the liquor store with license, gas station, post office and about $160,000 worth of inventory.

