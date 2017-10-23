"Sleep out" aims to help WNY homeless youth

The Homeless Alliance of Western New York will host a Couch-A-Thon to bring awareness to youth homelessness (Photo: WGRZ)

Buffalo, NY- 2,000 kids in Erie and Niagara Counties don't have a place to call home according to homeless advocates. One organization is working to address the issue.

The Homeless Alliance of Western New York says that 2,000 youth is just an estimate. The organization is hoping to get a better idea of the number of homeless youth in the area during a "sleeping out."

On Friday for 24-hours, volunteers will sleep out on a coach to show how tough life is for homeless youth. Teams will also head out across Buffalo and attempt to get a more accurate number of homeless kids living in Western New York.

After the survey, the Homeless Alliance of WNY will host a party from 1PM until 7PM at the Compass House Resource Center located at 1451 Main Street.

You can learn more about the Homeless Alliance by clicking here.

