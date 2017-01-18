Skipping out on NY tolls just got worse for you

Toll booth on highway (Photo: William Andrew, (c) William Andrew)

ALBANY -- Motorists who repeatedly do not pay their tolls will now have their registration suspended by state Department of Motor Vehicles.

The regulation took effect Wednesday that allows the DMV to suspend the registration of a motorist who has failed to pay three or more toll violations in a five-year period or of a commercial vehicle owner who has not paid $200 or more in tolls within the same period.

“This action provides new tools to ensure these scofflaws pay their fair share, as well as support new automatic tolling initiatives that will decrease congestion and modernize New York's transportation system,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Violators will now receive a notice from tolling authorities for each violation. The notice will include the amount owed and directions regarding how to pay or dispute the violation

If the individual fails to pay the fees they have accrued, the tolling authority will notify DMV of the continued violation, and registration suspension will take effect as listed in the notice until DMV has been notified that the registrant has paid their outstanding charges. Previously, registration was only suspended if a motorist avoided five or more toll payments within an 18-month window. “There will be consequences for those caught breaking our vehicle and traffic laws or refusing to pay their fair share,” State Police superintendent George Beach said in a statement. Vehicle owners can request a hearing before a DMV administrative law judge if they want to dispute their situation. The new regulation will apply to all New York tolling authorities, including the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in the New York City metropolitan area; , the state Thruway Authority; the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; and the state Bridge Authority, which operates through the Hudson Valley. The changes are expected to improve accountability as the state transitions into cashless tolling -- which has already happened on the Tappan Zee Bridge and parts of the Thruway. In December, Cuomo announced a plan for cashless tolling on all MTA bridges and tunnels by the end of the year. For additional information on cashless tolling and E-ZPass, please visit MTA.info/cashless.

Gannett Albany