SHSU baseball's biggest fans show their support

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - One of the greatest parts of college baseball is the fans unconditional support for their team.

At Sam Houston State University the Bearkats have some of the loudest and proudest fans, but it’s no doubt that some of the biggest fans come in the form of parents of Bearkat catcher Robie Rojas, Linda and Rob Rojas.

“We have been traveling with him for 18 years and for him to be able to experience this with this team and University his last year of school has been a dream come true,” said Rob Rojas.

Whether it's taking time off of work, or spending countless hours on the road traveling to games, they have not missed a single inning.

"This was his last year, so from the very beginning we just wanted the team to have a good season,” said Rob Rojas.

So proud that they have traveled the 709 miles to see the Bearkats take on Florida State in the Tallahassee Super Regional.

“The last thing on our mind was that we would be going to the Super Regional and making school history. So it's been unbelievable and we have really enjoyed it,” said Rob Rojas.

The Rojas' say no matter what the outcome, they will be there supporting the Bearkats every step of the way.

“He's small but he's got a big heart and that what he does. He puts it all on the field a lot of the times,” said Linda Rojas.

