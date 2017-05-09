Sheriff: Body found in Feather River is missing Yuba College student

Alycia Yeoman, 20, was last seen on March 30, 2017 in Yuba City. Born Sept. 30, 1996, Yeoman is described having brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds. Call Gridley Police Department at 530-846-5678. (Photo: California Department of Justice)

A body found in the Feather River Sunday afternoon is missing Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office says they recovered Yeoman’s body from the Feather River south of the Live Oak Recreational Park boat launch. The identity of the body was later confirmed through dental records.

The cause and manner of death is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

"We're trusting the investigation and looking for justice for Aly," said Aly Yeoman's family.

The 20-year-old had been last seen driving her car in Yuba City on March 30. The vehicle was found the next day in a Live Oak orchard, and her cell phone was later traced to an empty field behind a Yuba City Walmart three days after her disappearance was reported.

Yeoman’s family and friends said at the time they knew something was wrong when she missed two days of work. The Yuba College student worked at the McDonalds and Starbucks in Gridley.

A lengthy search ensued for Yeoman, which included the FBI searching the home where she was last seen on April 7.

A vigil was recently held on April 30 as family and friends prayed for her return.

No further details are available at this time.

