Shea's: Hamilton in 2018-19 Season

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Shea's is out with the shows for its upcoming season, but it's one for the following season that's getting the most attention.
The Broadway smash Hamilton will be here in Buffalo for the 2018-2019 season.
We don't know the date yet, but subscribers for the upcoming season who renew their subscription will have the first shot at tickets.
The announcement also included the following shows for the 2017-2018 season:
- Sept. 23-30: On Your Feet
- Oct. 24-29: The Bodyguard
- Dec. 13-Jan. 7: The Lion King (Special subscriber option)
- Feb. 6-11: Waitress
- March 6-11: Something Rotten
- April 3-8: School of Rock
- April 23-May 6: The Phantom of the Opera (Special Engagement)
- June 5-10: Love Never Dies
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs