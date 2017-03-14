Shea's: Hamilton in 2018-19 Season

(Photo: Kennedy Center)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Shea's is out with the shows for its upcoming season, but it's one for the following season that's getting the most attention.

The Broadway smash Hamilton will be here in Buffalo for the 2018-2019 season.

We don't know the date yet, but subscribers for the upcoming season who renew their subscription will have the first shot at tickets.

The announcement also included the following shows for the 2017-2018 season:

Sept. 23-30: On Your Feet

Oct. 24-29: The Bodyguard

Dec. 13-Jan. 7: The Lion King (Special subscriber option)

Feb. 6-11: Waitress

March 6-11: Something Rotten

April 3-8: School of Rock

April 23-May 6: The Phantom of the Opera (Special Engagement)

June 5-10: Love Never Dies

