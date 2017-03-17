Seven WNY Radio Shack stores to close

epa04561766 A Radio Shack store in New York, New York, USA, 15 January 2015. Reports state that the retailer may be filing for bankruptcy protection in February. EPA/JUSTIN LANE ORG XMIT: JLX02 (Photo: JUSTIN LANE, EPA)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Seven local Radio Shacks are on their company's chopping block.

The electronics store announced 552 store closures today, including stores in Dunkirk, North Tonawanda, Jamestown, Hamburg, Lakewood and two in Niagara Falls.

Radio Shack's website indicates which specific stores are closing on its map.

Some are closing immediately, others will close in April.

There are still about a half-dozen left open in the area. The company says it's still evaluating the fate of its remaining stores.

