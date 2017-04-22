Seven Hurt in Lackawanna Apartment Fire

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. - Seven people were hurt in an apartment fire early Saturday morning.
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in a 2 1/2 story building located at 79 Ingham Avenue.
The Lackawanna Fire Chief tells 2 On Your Side that one woman is in critical condition and being treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters rescued her and a three-year-old boy from their apartment.
The other victims have minor injuries, and one person possibly broke a leg. The chief said some tenants jumped from the second floor to escape the smoke and flames.
Firefighters led four others down a ladder to safety.
There are four units in the building. Three of the families who live there have children.
The fire started in a common hallway, and the chief called the fire suspicious.
Erie County fire investigators are assisting the Lackawanna Fire Department as they search for a cause.
The fire caused about $50,000 in damage.
