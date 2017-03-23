Seneca's Standing Firm

IRVING, NY - The Seneca Nation of Indians is standing firm in its claim that after a payment due at the end of March, it owes no more money to New York State under a gaming compact between the two parties, which remains in effect for six more years.

The state disputes this, and it is likely further negotiations are in the offing

In 2002 the state and the Seneca Nation agreed on a casino compact to run for 14 years, granting the Seneca exclusive casino rights in Western New York, in return for 25% of their slot revenue.

It was worth $120 million to the state last year.

In 2009, a dispute arose which resulted in the Seneca withholding payments for four years.

However, in the summer of 2013, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he'd not only resolved the dispute to get the money flowing again, but that he'd also worked out a deal to extend the compact which was due to expire at the end of 2016, through 2023.

The Seneca contend that while the deal allows them to continue operating exclusively in this part of the state, the state failed to include language in the extension requiring the Seneca to continue to share revenue with the state (which then passes a portion of its take with the host communities of Niagara Falls, Buffalo, and Salamanca) where the Seneca casinos are located.

“We are now approaching the final share payment as clearly outlined in the compact," said Seneca Nation of Indians President Todd Gates.

When asked if it couldn’t reasonably presumed by both parties that payments would continue, even if someone merely made a mistake by failing to spell that out in the 2013 compact extension, Gates replied, “it wasn’t any mistake on our part.”

The Governor's office counters that the compact extension states that if the parties feel they've each held up their end of the deal, neither will object to an "automatic renewal" of the compact.

“That 2103 Memorandum of Understanding reached an agreement with the state for their violations of compact,” insisted Gates. “It did not change the underlying terms of the compact, which states clearly and in plain language that the revenue share was for 14 years."

Gates says he spoke with Cuomo on Thursday morning, and the discussion was cordial.

“There is a willingness to talk," Gates said.

But Gates indicated they'll be talking about more than just this, such as the building of state sponsored casinos outside of the Seneca exclusivity zone in Western New York

“They keep putting casinos all around the state are our revenues are going down," Gates said.

The Seneca have also noted that the state includes the casinos it sponsors in its tourism promotion programs, without mentioning those operated by the Seneca.

“We've had issues with the state on a number of things. That’s just another you can put on the list," Gates said.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster said he believes the state is right in its position.

Gates said that while the Seneca may be done paying the state, they'd like to keep paying the host communities.

Whether they could remains to be seen.

The Seneca had proposed doing so during the 2009-2013 dispute which left those communities millions of dollars short before they were made whole.

However, an arbitrator ruled direct payments from the Seneca to the local communities could not be made because the nation had no agreement with them, only with the state.

“That’s a state law that provides for the local contribution out of the exclusivity fee,” said Gates. “Our obligation with the state has ended, so this is something new and that’s why we need to talk about it.”

