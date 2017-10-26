Seneca Nation completes solar array project

Sun rays on blue sky (Photo: olgalngs)

Steamburg, NY- The Seneca Nation has officially completed a $3.4 million solar array project on the Allegany Territory.

Nation leaders said Thursday that the 1.9 megawatt solar panels have the capacity to generate up to 2.2 million kilowatt hours annually. That's enough electricity to power approximately 230 homes.

The project will be metered through National Grid and help power Seneca Nation facilities on the Allegany Territory.

"We believe that investing in renewable energy is an investment in the overall health of the Seneca people," said Seneca Nation President Todd Gates.

The solar array was built on 7.5 acres of Nation land and consists of 5,746 solar panels distributed into 19 rows.

