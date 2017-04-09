Senate expected to approve NY budget

ALBANY - State senators were expected to give final approval to a $153 billion state budget plan late Sunday night, nearly nine days after it was due.

The Republican-led Senate began were debating the final two bills needed to enact the spending plan late into Sunday night, a day after the Democrat-led Assembly approved them.

The votes will put an end to the lingering budget impasse among Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers, which led the Senate to leave the Capitol in frustration Wednesday night when talks broke down.

The stalemate bled into the start of the state's fiscal year, which began April 1. Sunday's expected approval would mark the latest state budget under Cuomo's nearly seven-year tenure.

"It really did a lot of great work, this budget, on a number of levels," Cuomo said Sunday on 970-AM in Manhattan.

The weekend's votes came after Cuomo announced he and legislative leaders had reached a budget agreement late Friday.

The budget sets the state's spending plans for the 2017-18 fiscal year while make a broad array of policy changes, including a measure to soon remove 16- and 17-year-olds from the adult court and prison systems.

Among the other programs included are measures authorizing ride-hailing services across the state beginning in July, creating a program to wipe out SUNY tuition for income-eligible students and requiring local governments to find ways to share services to lower costs.

It also includes also includes a $1.1 billion increase in funding for the state's roughly 700 public schools.

All of those initiatives were included in the state revenue bill, one of 10 bills needed to pass the budget. In Albany parlance, a bill with numerous, varying measures is known as a "Big Ugly."

"It is not good policy -- it should not be the case -- that we're taking one vote on all of these issues," said Sen. Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx, who called the bill a "Big Abominable."

The SUNY tuition program will begin this fall, with those households earning less than $100,000 a year eligible for free tuition. The threshold increases to $125,000 by 2019. SUNY tuition is $6,470 a year.

The budget approval would mean lawmakers will receive their paychecks, which were withheld last Wednesday.

A 1999 state law prevents lawmakers from collecting their pay until a final budget agreement is approved if they blow through the March 31 deadline to have a spending plan in place.

The Legislature is currently supposed to be on an 18-day Easter break, which was interrupted by the budget stalemate.

The Assembly remained in Albany through the week, staying through the night Friday and finishing up voting Saturday.

Senators returned to the Capitol on Sunday after returning to their districts Wednesday night.

"All New Yorkers scored a victory with this budget, as the Senate led the way on controlling state spending, protecting the taxpayer and making critical investments in measures that will protect public health and grow our economy," Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, said in a statement.

Senate Democrats, though, have been critical of the budget process and some of the pieces that didn't make it in the final plan, such as ethics reforms and allowing undocumented immigrants to receive tuition assistance.

"This budget deal moves us forward, but we can do more to protect New Yorkers’ rights and build a stronger, fairer state," Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said in a statement.